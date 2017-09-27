Amir congratulates Merkel on reelection

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) win in Germany’s parliamentary election.

His Highness the Amir wished the German Chancellor continued success, affirming that Kuwait will seek all means to bolster relations with Germany. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

His Highness the Amir, accompanied by Deputy Chairman of National Guard Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the accompanying delegation had returned home yesterday after concluding a visit to the United States where he held official talks with US President Donald Trump.

Upon arrival, His Highness the Amir was received at the airport by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Faisal Al-Saud Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Anas Al-Saleh, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, senior state officials and high-ranking officers of the Army, Police, National Guard, Police and Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD).

His Highness the Amir’s accompanying delegation comprised of Director of His Highness the Amir’s Office Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Abulhasan, President of the Amiri Diwan for Honorary Missions and Protocols Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, and President of the Media and Cultural Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Yusif Hamad Al-Roumi. – KUNA