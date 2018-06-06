Amir congratulates Kuwaitis,expats, urges youths to invest

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in his address to the people of Kuwait on the last ten days of Ramadan, called on the parliament and government to deepen cooperation and urged the youth to invest in small and medium enterprises. At the regional level, His Highness has affirmed that Kuwait continues to nudge the United Nations Security Council to enable the Palestinian people attain their legitimate rights and has called anew on the Yemeni parties to resume negotiations.

His Highness the Amir began his speech, expressing congratulations to the people, citizens and residents on the holy month, hoping the occasion may recur with blessings upon the Arab and Muslim nations. Reminding the people of Kuwait of His Almighty’s blessings, giving and bounties, he called for loyalty to the homeland, making more sacrifices for its service and adherence to the ideal values of Islam.

“Everyone should be aware of the happenings around us, sense nature of the current circumstances and dangers that are close to us,” His Highness the Amir said, urging citizens to take lessons “for sake of our homeland security and safety. “This can only be attained with solidarity and standing in one rank in the face of those who try to foment sectarian and tribal discords, threatening our national unity which is the fence that protects our homeland after His Almighty.”

“This is a good occasion to call upon my brothers, members of the legislative and executive authorities, to enhance cooperation and solidarity, bolster our common national march and push forward the process of development and construction,” His Highness said. He noted that the aspired closer cooperation among the leaders aims at shoring up “our national economy, diversifying income resources, rationalizing expenditure, overcoming all obstacles facing all citizens’ aspirations and ambitions.

“I renew my confidence in our Kuwaiti media, the press, audio and visual (information), urging them to work harder and dedicate concern for bolstering the patriotic spirit, promoting cordial bonds among members of the society and presenting issues that concern the citizens without exaggeration or sensationalism.”

He adds, “I have repeatedly affirmed that the homeland real wealth lies in the youth; they are the most precious of our wealth and investments. “They are given utmost concern from ourselves, the government and the National Assembly – thus we must seek to develop their potentials, sharpen their skills and urge them to attain scientific education to stay abreast of modern time requirements.”

His Highness called for immunizing the young citizens against thoughts and conducts of deviation, implant their conscience spirit of loyalty and faithfulness to the homeland. “Such responsibility rests with the family, the school, the mosque and the community,” he said. His Highness the Amir said he was pleased with the youth achievements in the scientific, literary, medical and sports sectors. He called on the juniors to benefit from the state facilities and incentives, invest in the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development to launch feasible projects that could achieve added value to the national economy and reap benefits for the homeland.

Turning to regional issues, His Highness stated, “We have been following up on the recent developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, where we have been seeking with our brothers and friends to nudge the Security Council and the international community to shoulder their responsibilities toward this plight and attain the legitimate rights as stipulated by the international legitimacy toward this cause.”

Underscoring the plights, wars, conflicts, insecurity, instability suffered by sisterly Arab states, namely Syria and Yemen, His Highness renewed the call upon the Yemeni parties to sit again at the negotiating table to seek the aspired political solutions that may end to the hardships of the Yemeni people so they may enjoy restoration of security and stability. “Our Muslim world is witnessing a painful reality, dangerous political and security challenges. We ought to cement unity of the Muslims’ ranks and their solidarity in face of challenges to repel the hazards.”

His Highness the Amir prayed to His Almighty, on the last ten days of the fasting month of Ramadan, for forgiveness, acceptance of the fasting and the prayers. He also prayed for national unity, Kuwait’s prosperity and growth, asking His Almighty to bestow upon Kuwait permanent security and safety and guide the Muslims to be united “so that their blood may be spared and their homelands may be safeguarded.”

His Highness recalled on the blessed occasion the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Father Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, May Allah bestow his mercy upon their souls and settle them in his paradise. He also prayed for souls of the martyrs who had sacrificed their pure blood in defense of the dear homeland. – KUNA