Amir congratulates King Salman on Saudi Arabia’s 88th National Day

KUWAIT/RIYADH: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable yesterday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to congratulate him on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 88th National Day. In his cable, His Highness the Amir also expressed wishes of prosperity and progress to the Saudi leadership and people. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent a cable of congratulations to Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council Sheikh Dr Abdullah Al-Sheikh on the occasion of his country’s national day.

Kuwait’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said meanwhile that Saudi National Day is a national day for all who seek security, stability and welfare. In a press statement, Sheikh Thamer conveyed congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Royal Family and the Saudi people on the 88th National Day.

Sheikh Thamer said “The Kingdom’s achievements are ahead of time to achieve the goals of sustainable development through the implementation of the strategy 2030, which we see its fruits represented in restructuring the economy, raising efficiency of performance of the government sectors, human development, and enhancing the participation of women in building the country to keep abreast of global variables, whether economic, developmental, social or cultural.” He stressed that the vision 2030 serves the concept of reducing the dependence on oil as a single and depleted source and reaching the goal of diversifying sources of income, encouraging foreign investment and opening up to successful regional and global experiences. He added that this will enhance the aspirations for a bright and secure future for the kingdom under the guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The Kuwaiti diplomat praised the outstanding efforts exerted by the Kingdom with the international community to combat the phenomenon of terrorism and extremism and the exploitation of the true religion through establishment of the World Center to Combat Extremism and the establishment of the Islamic Alliance against Terrorism, in addition to the peace agreement between the Republic of Ethiopia and the State of Eritrea, a matter which reflects the Kingdom’s effective role in enhancing security and stability of the region and the world. He also referred to the Kingdom’s generous humanitarian assistance to alleviate human suffering wherever it was through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action and the active and influential efforts in helping the brotherly Yemeni people. Sheikh Thamer stressed that the relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are in constant development, pointing out that the establishment of a Kuwaiti-Saudi Coordination Council recently is a testament to the distinguished historical and social ties between the two countries. – KUNA