Amir congratulates Iraqis on recapturing Mosul

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Thursday to Iraqi President Fuad Masum and Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi on the recapture of Mosul City from the so-called Islamic State (IS).

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his hope that Allah Almighty would help Iraq restore stability and security across the country, and enable the Iraqi people to meet their aspirations. His Highness the Amir stressed Kuwait’s stance rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

His Highness the Amir also affirmed Kuwait’s solidarity with the international community to combat terrorism and dry up the sources of its finance, and the country’s support for Iraq in all measures taken to counter terrorist acts aiming to tamper with its stability and security. In addition, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Meanwhile, National Assebly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem on Friday sent a cable of congratulations Iraqi counterpart Dr Saleem Al-Jbouri on the recapturing of Mosul. In the cable, Ghanem voiced trust of the capability of Iraqis to carry on with safeguarding their country’s stability. He also stressed Kuwait’s stance rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. – KUNA