Amir congratulates Ethiopian, Eritrean presidents, Saudi King on Jeddah deal

Crown Prince receives senior state officials

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of congratulations to the President of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, expressing sincere congratulations on the signing of the Jeddah Peace Agreement. His Highness the Amir hailed efforts exerted by the Kingdom under the guidance of King Salman who contributed to reaching this historic agreement which will enhance security and stability in Ethiopia and Eritrea to direct the energy of the two countries towards building and developing and promoting peace in the Horn of Africa. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Premier Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to both African leaders as well as the Saudi monarch.

In other news, His Highness the Crown Prince received at Seif Palace yesterday Sheikh Jaber Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sheikha Nada Jaber Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who presented to His Highness her PhD thesis titled ‘the role of Kuwaiti media in providing data on local and international political issues.’ His Highness also received Kuwaiti Ambassador to Australia Munther Al-Essa. – KUNA