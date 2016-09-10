Amir congratulates citizens, residents on Eid Al-Adha

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday congratulated citizens and residents on the advent of Eid Al-Adha, expressing best wishes, health and prosperity to all. A statement by the Amiri Diwan noted that HH the Amir extended his sentiments to the Arab and Islamic worlds wishing security and stability, and asked Allah almighty to protect Kuwait and its people. – KUNA