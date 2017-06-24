Amir congratulates citizens, expatriates, calls for peace

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated all citizens and expatriates on Eid Al-Fitr, said the Amiri Diwan. The Amiri Diwan, on its part, congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the occasion.

The Diwan also extended its congratulations to the whole Islamic World. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir expressed hope a rift among Arab and Gulf countries would be mended to pave way for security, stability and prosperity in the GCC countries.

He expressed his hopes during phone calls with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. His Highness the Amir and the Gulf leaders discussed developments in the region, particularly the tension in relations between Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt on one side and Qatar on the other. – Agencies