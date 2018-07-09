Amir condemns deadly criminal attack on Saudi check point

Amir sends condolences to Japan’s Emperor, Tunisian, Turkish Presidents

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah strongly condemned a criminal attack that triggered an exchange of fire with terrorists at a check point, killing a Saudi security personnel and an expatriate in the Saudi city of Qassim on Sunday.

His Highness the Amir condemned the attack in a cable to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and affirmed Kuwait’s backing to all measures by Riyadh to restore the Kingdom’s security. His Highness the Amir expressed condolences for the martyrdom of the Saudi serviceman and the expatriate.

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to King Salman, expressing sincere condolences for the death of the serviceman and the expatriate. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a similar cable. Also, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem cabled Chairman of the Saudi Shura (consultative) Council Sheikh Dr Abdullah Al-Sheikh, expressing deep and sincere solace on martyrdom of the security man.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed deepest condolences on the deaths among the national guard as a result of the terror attack in Jenduba border province. Furthermore, His Highness asked Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon those who have been killed and provide speedy recovery to those wounded. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister also sent similar cables, while Ghanem sent a cable to his Tunisian counterpart Mohammad Al-Nasser.

Japan’s floods

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Japanese Emperor Akihito and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the victims of mudslides and floods caused by torrential rain in western Japan. His Highness the Amir prayed Almighty Allah would have mercy on the souls of the victims. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables, while Speaker Ghanem sent a cable of condolences to the Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives Tadamori Oshima.

Separately, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the victims of a train derailment incident. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow blessing upon the deceased, and hoped the injured recover rapidly. His Highness the Crown Prince sent a cable of condolences to President Erdogan on the victims of the train accident. His Highness the Prime Minister sent a similar cable. In other news, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Sief Palace Chief of National Security Apparatus Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah. – KUNA