Amir condemns Barcelona attack, offers condolences

Kuwaitis in Spain ‘safe’

MADRID: Kuwait Embassy in Spain affirmed yesterday that all necessary measures had been taken to secure the Kuwaiti tourists and cater to their needs “after the attack in Barcelona.” Kuwait Ambassador Dr Suleiman Al-Harbi said in a statement to KUNA that, upon instructions by First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Suleiman Al-Jarallah, he had dispatched a three-member team to Barcelona to determine whether there was any Kuwaiti tourist among the crowds where the attack happened.

Moreover, a follow-up panel was established at the embassy to respond to any emergency or query related to the event. The diplomatic team located 70 Kuwaiti tourists in the areas, surrounded by the government forces, and transferred them to a hotel in a secured area. Residency and meals’ costs were all at the expense of the diplomatic mission, the ambassador added. There were no casualties among the Kuwaitis, except for a lady who fainted after seeing the horrific scene, he said, adding that he was assured about her condition after the incident.

Today, the dragnet was lifted and normalcy was restored in Barcelona and all the Kuwaitis returned to their residences, ambassador Al-Harbi explained further to the national news agency. He affirmed that action would proceed to ensure further that not a single Kuwaiti was hurt in the attack and expressed gratitude to the UAE diplomatic mission for aiding the Kuwaiti team and diplomats. A Kuwaiti office will be opened at the UAE general consulate in Barcelona to follow up on such tasks.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain for the loss of life of many people in Barcelona terror attack. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed Kuwait’s strong condemnation of the assault in which a van rammed into a gathering in Barcelona city center, killing and injuring dozens of people.

He also affirmed Kuwait’s firm stand against all forms and manifestations of terrorism, reiterating Kuwait’s support of all necessary procedures the Spanish government takes to ensure the country’s security and stability. His Highness the Amir also expressed his deep sadness for the fall of innocent victims in heinous terrorist attack, praying for the deceased ones to rest in peace, and hoping speedy recovery for the injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Spanish King. – KUNA