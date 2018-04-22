Amir commends municipality workers’ efforts in carrying out vital projects

His Highness receives Minister Roumi, Municipality Director General

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace yesterday Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Hossam Al-Roumi and Director General of Kuwait Municipality Ahmad Al-Manfohi.

During the meeting, they presented to His Highness a report about the most vital and future projects and the progress achieved in ventures that contribute to the development of the local economy. His Highness the Amir has praised the role of Kuwait Municipality, workers and personnel carrying out those projects. The meeting was attended by Acting Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the National Guards Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister received Sheikh Meshaal in a separate meeting.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of congratulation to the new Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables.-KUNA