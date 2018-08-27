Amir commends athletes as another karateka medals

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated Sunday Kuwaiti shooter Mansour Al-Rashidi and karateka Ali Al-Shatti for winning gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia.

He also congratulated Kuwaiti karateka Ahmad Mohammad Al-Misfir yesterday for winning a silver medal. Misfir defeated Mahmoud Sajjan of Jordan, Ma Zyon of China and Zabiollah Poorshab of Iran before losing his final game against Japan’s Ryutaro Araga after a tough match.

The Amir, in cables to the athletes, commended their achievements and wished them best and more medals in the future.

HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also congratulated athletes for their achievements. HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables too. – KUNA