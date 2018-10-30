Amir calls for safeguarding freedoms, warns of ill practices seeping into democratic process

National Assembly Speaker calls for following Amir’s directives

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday called for protecting and safeguarding Kuwait’s democracy and freedoms. In his speech to the third regular session of the 15th legislative term of the National Assembly, His Highness the Amir praised the high level of security and prosperity of the Kuwaiti people, affirming that it was the duty of all Kuwaitis to prevent anyone or group from trying to meddle with their affairs. His Highness the Amir reiterated the belief in the democratic methodology and practices, stressing that it was important to support and solidify such notions within the hearts of the people of this land.

Over 50 years of independence, Kuwaiti democracy took brave and strong strides towards maturity and excellence; however, there are those who mean harm towards the country’s ambitions and progress, warned His Highness the Amir. His Highness the Amir indicated that there were negative aspects and ill practices seeping into the democratic process in Kuwait, adding that it was vital to fight those people using sectarian strife, false promises of development, shady practices to promote their own interests and destructive ideas. His Highness Sheikh Sabah said that there should be no room for those exploiting the constitution and the law and there should be no compromise for individuals causing a halt in progression plans. On the level of parliament, His Highness the Amir questioned the fevered race towards interpellations at the National Assembly, wondering if motions against the prime minister and ministers were necessary within the constitutional mainframe.

The rights of members of parliament to pursue the truth should be well respected and admired, but at the same time, it is paramount for MPs to use their powers in a responsible manner and within the context of constitution. Rules and legislations are meant to be respected by all, affirmed His Highness the Amir who stressed that he would be protecting the constitution and the legal system in Kuwait from abuse by any individuals or groups. His Highness the Amir said that he was a contemporary of the early constitutional movement in Kuwait and had witnessed the efforts to bring the constitution to the light from day one. In the past, the constitution writing committee members feared that the principles of the binding national document might be abused, said His Highness the Amir who indicated that such fears were somewhat justified and validated in the current times with elements trying to abuse the rules for their own gains.

His Highness the Amir called on all Kuwaiti people to rise to the occasion and fulfill their national duty to the homeland via rectifying the current parliamentary status quo. His Highness the Amir took the chance to thank the leadership of the National Assembly for its efforts to bolster cooperation with the cabinet for the sake of Kuwait and its people.

In regards to the government, His Highness the Amir praised the cabinet for taking measures to protect public wealth, stressing that the Kuwaiti leadership was wholeheartedly behind the efforts to combat corruption and its sources. While there are still some various challenges to tackle on the national level, the government should also take into consideration the alarming regional and international situations, indicated His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Amir prescribed national unity and cooperation among the people of Kuwait as an antidote to fend off difficulties from abroad. The country must seek efforts for reforms on all levels and it must unite people for a common cause to address challenges from abroad as one unit, said His Highness the Amir, adding that the future of the country lies not only in natural resources, but also through the young generation.

The freedom of speech and expression are two valuable assets of Kuwaiti society and the people of this country are proud of living in a land governed by law and institutions, indicated His Highness the Amir who added that there were no political prisoners in Kuwait as a result of the strong justice system. His Highness the Amir warned of the irresponsible use of social media and technology in modern times, saying that such platforms should not be used to propagate hatred, sectarianism, and chaos both regional and internationally. All countries in the region could be considered valid targets for those who thrive on destruction and mayhem, said His Highness Sheikh Sabah, adding that peace, security and stability were goals that should be common among all countries and nations.

His Highness the Amir wished that all problems facing the region and the GCC countries in specific would be overcome so as to continue the mutual stride for development and progression. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called on all those attending the new parliament session to work together, hoping that the message he delivered today would resonate amongst the people of Kuwait. Leaving behind pessimism, negative thoughts, and sectarianism is essential for the development of Kuwait and its people, His Highness the Amir stressed, calling on the cabinet and parliament to continue their efforts for the sake of the country and its people.

Amir’s directives

Following His Highness the Amir’s directives concerning the necessity of national unity and the importance of facing regional challenges would contribute to the stability and development of the State of Kuwait, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem said.

Addressing the opening of the third regular session of the 15th legislative term, inaugurated by His Highness the Amir and attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and a score of MPs and senior officials, Speaker Ghanem lauded His Highness Sheikh Sabah’s stance on issues pertaining to regional developments. “His Highness the Amir’s efforts tried to rectifying the unbalanced situation and finding solutions to problems,” said Ghanem who indicated that the Kuwaiti leader’s stance stemmed from his traditional policy to defuse tension and to encourage dialogue.

The Kuwaiti people are proud and in debt to His Highness the Amir’s non-stop efforts to fend off all that might harm the country and it citizens .Despite all the odds, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah continued to exemplify strong leadership and wise decision-making, taking the country to the shores of development, welfare and security, said Speaker Ghanem. He added that Kuwait’s reaction to developments in the region and the world should be calculated and precise to avoid pitfalls, affirming that thanks to His Highness the Amir’s wisdom, the country managed to overcome every obstacle and challenge.

The speaker of parliament affirmed that the National Assembly should unconditionally support His Highness the Amir’s efforts both regionally and internationally, stressing that national unity was the only path to fend off challenges both at home and abroad. Cooperation is key to eradicate all threats posed by sectarian strife and corruption. It is the duty of the Kuwaiti people to remain vigilant in this regard, affirmed Ghanem. He added that the legislative and executive authorities have an obligation to follow the directives of the Kuwaiti leadership in an effort to encourage unity amongst the people.

Speaker Ghanem said that reforms could not be achieved without cooperation and a sincere desire to shed off differences, stressing that only through the correct implementation of the tenets of the constitution that security and progress could be attained. The top legislator said that political discourse based on focusing on problems without valid solutions was leading nowhere and added that formulating plans to address issues of contention was the way forward.

National unity is not an empty slogan to rally the masses, it is a necessary step to propel Kuwait into the folds of developed nations, said Ghanem. The parliamentary scene in Kuwait should not be focused on who wins the next elections, it should be based on benefiting the future generations, said Ghanem who also called on the executive power to exercise its authority to reinvent itself and apply reforms aimed at the welfare of citizens of the country. The current formation of the National Assembly had passed the two year mark; however, the same development and challenges still face the country, said the Speaker who reiterated that the executive and legislative authorities have a mandate to set aside their differences and focus on the bigger picture of sustainable development and prosperity for Kuwait and its people.

Reforms, in all of its shapes and forms, is a much-demanded policy that all countries of the globe seriously seek, said Ghanem. He added that fighting corruption, whether in government or parliament, would ensure the success of all policies for reform. The current status quo of the government institutions and bodies is not up to the level that the people of this country deserve; therefore, it is necessary to point out the mistakes and formulate adequate and swift solutions to push the wheels of development forward. The leadership of the National Assembly solemnly swears to abide by all laws and regulations to achieve prosperity for the people of Kuwait, affirmed Ghanem who called on the government to lend a helping hand to parliament to achieve this goal. Speaker Ghanem concluded his speech with expressing gratitude towards His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti leadership for their unwavering efforts to help the progression and development of the State of Kuwait and its people. – KUNA