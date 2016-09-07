Amir calls to attract foreign investments to create jobs

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday urged attracting capital into the country to help diversify the economy and create work opportunities. Sheikh Sabah emphasized the necessity of taking action to attract capital, diversify the national economy, create labor opportunities and boost businesses in the state.

HH the Amir made the emphasis anew as he hosted, at Bayan Palace, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Yousef Mohammad Abdullah Al-Ali, accompanied by the General Director of the investment authority Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and board members. The authority’s officials delivered to the Amir the 2015 KDIPA annual report.

Ali presented the Amir the latest accomplishments by the authority, namely stimulating local and external investments, in addition to the continuous work for creating new economic opportunities towards sustainable development. The authority was established with aim of attracting external investments. The move has been coupled with diverse and attractive administrative and legal facilities.

HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also expressed hope that KDIPA would play a role in bolstering Kuwait’s economic status. The authority’s officials delivered to Sheikh Nawaf the 2015 KDIPA annual report and briefed him about its accomplishments as well as future strategies. HH Sheikh Nawaf lauded their efforts, expressing hope the authority would contribute to strengthening Kuwait’s economic status, in line with the state’s strategy of attaining economic diversification for the sake of speedy growth and multiplying income resources. – KUNA