Amir attends, patronizes police officers graduation ceremony

At Saad Al-Abdullah Academy For Security Sciences

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended and patronized yesterday the graduation ceremony of the 44th batch of graduating police officers from Saad Al-Abdullah Academy For Security Sciences. His Highness the Amir was received at the headquarters of the academy by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and a number of senior officials at the Interior Ministry.

The ceremony began with the presence of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, officials from the constitutional court, and National Assembly, as well as family members of graduate officers. Interior Ministry undersecretary for training Major General Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah delivered a speech during the ceremony, commending the graduating officers on their efforts.

Sheikh Faisal said that the officers were now embarking on a new path to protect Kuwait and its people. The Kuwaiti leadership, headed by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah, expects the best from the officers, said the security official who affirmed that the country’s security forces were always ready to lay their lives in service of Kuwait.

He thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for its never-ending support to the nation’s police force, adding that the new batch of graduates will be become a valuable asset to the Interior Ministry. After the speech, His Highness the Amir began to distribute certificates to graduating officers. His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince were also presented with gifts from the academy. – KUNA