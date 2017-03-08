Amir attends officers graduation ceremony

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended and patronized the graduation ceremony of the 44th batch of officers from the Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy.

His Highness the Amir was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Khudher, and other military personnel.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Chief of the Supreme Judicial Council, President of the Cassation Court, and President of the Constitutional Court Justice Yousef Jassem Al-Mutawa, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, other senior state officials, and families of the graduating officers.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, head of the Academy Major General Bader Al-Awadhi welcomed the Kuwaiti leadership, high-ranking state officials, and families of the graduating officers to the event which reflected the nation’s strong will to protect itself against any possible aggression.

He affirmed that the 44th batch of graduates have dedicated themselves to the security and protection of their land, Kuwait, stressing that their graduation could have not happened without the blessing and support of the Kuwaiti leadership. His Highness the Amir’s regional and international experiences had resolved various security challenges that faced Kuwait, said the Al-Awadhi who affirmed that the Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy will work under the leadership of the country to fend off any danger that might face Kuwait.

The official took the chance to thank the leading staff of the academy for their efforts in helping the officers to graduate from the facility, saying that they were the reason for the development of the security and defense of Kuwait. After the speech, His Highness the Amir proceeded to honor the graduating officers. The 44th batch of the academy included officers from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Yemen. – KUNA