Amir attends KFAS awards ceremony for scientific achievements and contributions

KFAS Director stresses need to prepare for future of massive technological development

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended and patronized at Salwa Al-Sabah’s Hall yesterday the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences’ (KFAS) awards for scientific achievements and contributions. His Highness the Amir was received at the event by Director General of KFAS Dr Adnan Shihab-Eldin and members of the foundation’s board. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and senior state officials attended the ceremony.

After screening a KFAS achievements and projects documentary, the foundation’s Director Dr Shihab-Eldin said that since establishment in 1976, KFAS had been the entity that gathered scientists eager to carry the torch of development and progression in Kuwait. The leadership’s honoring of scientists and innovators since the first KFAS awards in 1979 was a key element in supporting this important component of development, said the director who affirmed that His Highness the Amir, KFAS Chairman of the Board, continued this important legacy. He indicated that while the leadership played a significant role in supporting KFAS, the private sector also provided assistance to the development of science in Kuwait.

The world is currently experiencing the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution,’ a term describing the fusion of physical, biological, and digital technologies, said Dr Shihab-Eldin who stressed that it was vital for Kuwaiti society to gear up towards a future of massive technological development and groundbreaking scientific discoveries.

KFAS is well aware of the forthcoming age; therefore, the foundation is focusing its efforts on various fields such as renewable energy and resources that are friendly to the environment, affirmed the director. He indicated that KFAS was eager to contribute to the state’s Kuwait Vision 2035, which will propel the country towards a bright future. Upon the conclusion of the speech, His Highness the Amir proceeded to present awards to the winners of this year’s event. – KUNA