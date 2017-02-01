Amir attends ‘Janadriyah 31’ in Riyadh

RIYADH: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended yesterday the opening ceremony of the National Festival for Heritage and Culture ‘Janadriyah 31,’ which was patronized by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The event is to see participations by Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Qatar and Oman, in addition to Egypt as this year’s guest of honor. The festival, organized by the National Guard, includes races and local music performances, is expected to draw over one million visitors.

The event highlights heritage and modernity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The opening ceremony kicked off with camel racing, which is one of the most prominent sport competitions at the event. The festival also includes cultural activities, symposiums, lectures, seminars, and dancing of Ardha (folk dance), in addition to an honoring of three Saudi distinguished personalities; Ahmad Mohammad Ali, a banker, Abdulrahman Al-Shebaili, media figure, and Sofia bint Said bin Zegar, a formative artist. – KUNA