Amir arrives in Kuwait today

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will leave the United States of America, arriving in Kuwait today after a concluding a visit to Washington, DC where he met with President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of congratulations yesterday to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The cable as follows:

“It pleases me to congratulates you on the success you have achieved in opening the works of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, and to express to Your Excellency my appreciation of Your Excellency’s efforts and those of the United Nations staff in the preparation and organization of this Session. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my sincerest thanks and appreciation for your pronouncements in support of the Kuwaiti mediation efforts in the gulf crisis, working with various parties in order to reach a solution to this crisis. In addition, I would like to cite your support of the efforts of the State of Kuwait in sponsoring peace consultations among the Yemeni parties, particularly since the State of Kuwait hosted those consultations for about three months. The State of Kuwait, with the support and backing of the international community; shall contribute to work, in order to achieve peace and stability in the region, and to contribute significantly in alleviating the human suffering of those affected by events in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, thus affirming the firm position of the State of Kuwait, in supporting the United Nations, and its role in achieving universal peace, and meeting requirements of sustainable development for all states, proceeding from its belief that the antithesis of peace is chaos, and the antithesis of coexistence is conflicts, and dialogue is definitely better than conflict. Wishing Your Excellency and the Staff of the organization good health, happiness, and continued success in your lofty endeavor. Accept, Your Excellency the assurances of my highest consideration.” – KUNA