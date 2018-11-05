Amir address ‘guiding light’ for govt: cabinet

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet held its weekly session at Seif Palace yesterday under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The ministers, during the session affirmed that His Highness the Amir recent address to the Parliament would be the ‘guiding light’ for the government in fulfilling its tasks.

Following the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said that the cabinet examined contents of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s address at the National Assembly’s third session of the 15th legislative term, held last week. His Highness the Amir, whose speech contained advices and sagacious guidelines, affirmed his advocacy of democracy as a thought, method and practice. He had also called for adherence “to our democratic system and defending it in face of some negative practices, insensible stances and schemes that do not serve higher interests of the homeland; rather they threaten its stability and impede accomplishment.”

The ministers noted that His Highness the Amir affirmed that freedoms of speech and opinion constitute some of the distinguished specifications of the Kuwaiti society, called for preserving and boosting such characteristics within framework of abidance by the constitution and the laws. Moreover, His Highness the Amir expressed support for any serious step toward reforms, combating corruption, bringing the corrupt to accountability and protecting public funds, in addition to calling on the legislative and executive authorities to complete the process of accomplishments and economic reforms. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir in his address to the parliament warned against repercussions from the bitter and extraordinary situation in the region “in a period deemed the most dangerous for the presence and the future .. Where the region’s stability and economy are targeted.”

He also called for neglecting promoters of pessimism, sedition, rumors and frustration regarding the future, and that the State of Kuwait would always remain safe and secure, guarded by His Almighty, the people and their unity. The ministers expressed deep pride of the purposeful instructions by His Highness the Amir that reflected his concern and keenness on solidifying security and stability in the country, serving interests and promotion of Kuwait and its faithful people. The ministers affirmed His Highness the Amir would be the “guidance light for the government in performing its tasks while seeking to attain the aspired national objectives.”

The ministers examined His Highness the Prime Minister’s address to the same parliamentary session, which marked end of the legislators’ recess, where the premier pledged to His Highness the Amir that the government would abide by the constitution, the laws, activate cooperation with the legislative authority, seek to advance its performance and functions of institutions. His Highness the prime minister also vowed to take all necessary measures to protect public funds, activate the fight against corruption, emphasized continuation of the approach that would place administrative and economic reforms on top of the priorities, beside pursuing efforts aimed at overhauling government services, namely guaranteeing the right to education, securing health and housing care, jobs for the ambitious and qualified youth, continuing the social services which the government place in the lead of its concerns.

Moreover, His Highness the premier affirmed the commitment to maintain the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), praising the noticeable role undertaken by His Highness the Amir, whose wisdom fortified Kuwait in the face of escalating regional events and their fallouts. At another level, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah briefed the ministers about the recent visit by the Indian foreign minister to the country for discussing bilateral relations. During the visit, the Kuwaiti and Indian sides inked an agreement on mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, official and special passports and a memo of cooperation on employment of domestic helpers. – KUNA