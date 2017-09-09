American council confers prize on Kuwaiti poet

KUWAIT: The National Council on US-Arab Relations (NCUSAR) has bestowed its Global Humanitarian and Business Achievement Award upon a prominent Kuwaiti poet and activist for his work to promote the Islamic faith. The award was given to Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain fresh off a key speech he delivered before the International Peace Institute (IPI) in New York, read a statement by the Al-Babtain Cultural Foundation yesterday. NCUSAR’s founding president and CEO Dr. John Duke Anthony granted Al-Babtain the award as a token of appreciation for his diligent efforts to share Islamic culture and teachings with the rest of the world, the statement noted.

As he addressed the IPI, Al-Babtain outlined a plan to incorporate the principles of peace into global school curriculums as a strategy to ensure a safer and better tomorrow. Founded in 1983, the National Council on US-Arab Relations is an American non-profit, non-governmental and educational organization dedicated to improving American knowledge and understanding of the Arab world. — KUNA