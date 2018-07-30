New batch of Palestinian teachers contracted

KUWAIT: Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub said they are waiting for the Palestinian teachers who were contracted for the new school year, due to the confidence, competence and distinguished performances shown by them during the many years of excellent service in Kuwait. Ambassador Tahboub said the contracts committee of Kuwait’s Education Ministry arrived in Palestine to start the contracting procedures with a new batch of teachers who wish to work in Kuwait. Tahboub is expecting other gulf countries to call Palestinian teachers to work for them. Qatar has already started the process of recalling Palestinian teachers due to their exemplary performances.

MoI seeks to end paper use

The director of IT Center at the Ministry of Information Abeer Al-Awadhi said the ministry is seeking to end bureaucracy and paper use. This is being done to enhance administrative work and internal correspondence, while transitioning into an all-electronic system. Al-Awadhi said enhancements include many programs such as the “inspection team report” for cinema inspectors, inspection program for the inspection office and archiving the allowances for each department according to the requests of the undersecretaries.

By A Saleh