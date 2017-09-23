Ambassador releases statement on Saudi Arabia’s National Day

KUWAIT: Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Dr Abdulaziz Al-Fayez released the following statement on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s National Day, which fell yesterday:

The first day of the Libra horoscope, corresponding to September 23 of each year, brings the memory of a glorious day in our national heritage. The day that crowned the grand national epic with the declaration of the founding King Abdelaziz bin Abdelrahman Al Saud of the Unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932. We, with the arrival of this auspicious national event, remember the struggle and sacrifice of our grandfathers and fathers who fought and contributed to the building of this large entity, which give us a motivation to protect it and the gains this country has made with the wisdom of its leaders and the hands of its sincere people.

The founding king then took the kingdom to the door steps of a comprehensive renaissance that it lived and is living through today in all political, economic, social, cultural and educational fields. His faithful sons completed the march as they built on the foundations he laid, as his sons kings Saud, Faisal, Khalid Fahad and Abdallah (May Allah bestow His mercy on them) continued the building, development and modernization of the kingdom in all fields, as they are always adherent to the principles and values of the founding king, defending Islam and working hard in serving the homeland and citizens.

Under the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, may Allah protect him, the kingdom continues the march of development and modernization in all fields as it is living a prosperous phase and determination for achievement, building to make available all means of prosperity and comfort.

He began his reign by developing the administrative structure, which took the kingdom to the doorsteps of a promising phase, in confirmation of his keenness to utilize all national resources to serve the country and citizens. The national transformation strategy was launched last year to implement the 2030 vision, the vision of the present and future, declaring that the kingdom is entering a new phase of its development journey to diversify income sources, increase the government performance’s efficiency and provide prosperity to its citizens. This vision and the transformation strategy were to reflect the leadership’s ambitions and the ability of our country, and confirm that the kingdom’s future is a promising one.

He was able, with his vast experience in politics and administrative affairs, to take the kingdom in a qualitative move in all fields despite all developments, circumstances, regional and international events that surrounded the region lately, enabling the kingdom to maintain its international status as one of the 20 most influential countries politically and economically. The country continues, under his reign, to defend the causes of the Arab and Muslim nations to bring security and peace to the region and the world. Those efforts culminated in convening the Arab, Muslim-American summit in Riyadh during the month of May.

The kingdom continues, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdelaziz, its confrontation of the regional and international plans that aim at controlling the region with foreign influence. These dangers were recognized by him, so the kingdom led an Arab alliance in the Decisive Storm Operation to face outlaw armed groups that sought the control of Yemen’s institutions and make it a base for foreign influence. The Decisive Storm Operation was followed by Operation Restoring Hope, while the kingdom continues its diplomatic efforts to solve the crises in Yemen, in addition to continuing its financial and humanitarian aid to Yemeni people.

The kingdom continues, since its founding, its integral role in its regional surroundings and international committee, out of its Islamic status and Arab depth, as it cradles the two holy mosques, which receive special care from the kingdom’s leadership. Al-Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah and the Holy Prophet’s Mosque in Medina witnessed the largest expansion operation in history to enable pilgrims and umrah goers to easily perform their rituals. Work is ongoing to complete the new King Abdelaziz International Airport in Jeddah, as well as the two Holy Mosques train, besides other infra-structure projects that serve the holy places.

In the field of humanitarian action, the kingdom contributes to the rescue and development efforts all over the world, as total contributions by the kingdom during the past four decades reached nearly $140 billion. Those efforts were culminated by the establishment of King Salman Rescue and Humanitarian Action Center, which distributes humanitarian aid from the kingdom to other countries.

The kingdom plays a major role in keeping security and stability in the region, and continues its fight against terrorism, and was among the first of countries that suffered from it when it lost several of its men in terrorist operations. Meanwhile, the kingdom was able to foil many terrorist plots by the stray groups. The kingdom’s leadership felt the importance of consolidating international efforts to face terrorism, so it organized the first international conference to combat terrorism and established the international center for fighting extreme ideology “Eitidal” which was opened during the convening of the Arab, Muslim-American summit in Riyadh last May. It also backed the regional and international efforts to face terrorist groups out of its realization that terrorism does not recognize borders and harms the entire humanity.

I cannot forget in this auspicious occasion to mention the strong ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, as time proved that they became an example to be followed in relations between countries. Contacts between the custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdelaziz Al-Saud and His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may Allah protect them both, and all officials at all levels continues, which reflected well on the distinguished relations between the two sisterly countries.

I am honored on this occasion to congratulate the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdelaziz Al Saud, may Allah Protect Him, the Crown Prince, Deputy Premier, Defense Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdelaziz Al Saud, the ruling family and Saudi people. I pray to Almighty Allah to protect our dear country against all evil, to bring back this occasion with all good and keep security, stability and prosperity for the kingdom, Kuwait, Arab and Muslim countries.