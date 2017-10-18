Allowances for home-based businesses

KUWAIT: The Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP) issued between 300 and 400 licenses to small business owners who are looking to run their business from home using social media. Meanwhile, efforts are currently underway to pass regulations in order for the government to pay them national labor support allowances similar to their peers in the private sector, said small projects manager at MGRP Fares Al-Enezi. The official explained in a press statement yesterday that MGRP had suggested licensing home-based businesses in 2003 to help the owners of small businesses advertise their products on social media. The proposal faced some difficulties in the beginning due to lack of legislation, he added, which led to changing the official description of these businesses from home-based licenses to licenses for small businesses or freelance businesses that could be done via mobile phone or a computer, which solved the problem of renting an office.

Ministry fights extremism

Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs intensified its preparations to have full control on religious spring camps to protect young people from intruders who might spread extreme or radical ideologies amongst them. Sources said that the ministry will form a special committee to monitor those camps and organize special on-camp lectures to promote the idea of moderation and patriotism amongst the youth.

Construction permits

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) submitted construction permits to 568 citizens who were given housing land plots in West Abdullah Al-Mubarak area project. Meanwhile, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Mohammad Nasser Al-Jebri said that the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources has abdicated Abu Halifa Park land located on an area of 650,000 square meters in Ahmadi to the PAHW. He added that this step was taken to help solve housing problems.

By A Saleh