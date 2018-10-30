Alghanim Industries recognized on ‘The Legal 500’ GC Powerlist

Joining some of the region’s best general counsels

KUWAIT: Alghanim Industries, one of the leading privately-owned companies in the region, announced that its in-house legal team has been included in the most recent edition of The Legal 500’s GC Powerlist: Middle East Teams, joining some of the region’s best general counsels (GC) and in-house legal teams who are recognized for their expertise and successes. Daniel Schenck, Chief Legal Officer, and Senior Directors of the Legal Department Santiago Lucero, Elias Sayegh, and Fawaz Alawadhi attended the award ceremony, which took place in the Four Seasons Hotel in Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Dubai, on 16 October 2018.

Commenting on this achievement, Daniel Schenck, Chief Legal Officer at Alghanim Industries, said: “We are proud to have a legal team that is capable of handling the technicalities and regulations of working in a wide range of industries, with operations in more than 40 countries around the world. Our legal team is intensely focused on client service and collaborating with the businesses at all levels to achieve outstanding results. Being included in the Legal 500 GC Powerlist is a testament that we are heading in the right direction.”

Alghanim Industries’ legal team has taken a rigorous approach to streamlining procedures, increasing efficiency and operating at higher standard. The competitive legal department is extremely selective with hiring new talent. They continually seek out experts with specialist legal skills, as well as excellent commercial acumen to join the 20 lawyers, currently employed and to work across the diverse businesses.

Senior Director at Alghanim Industries’ Legal Department, Fawaz Alawadhi, noted: “This achievement underscores the meritocracy and efficiency which are at the heart of our operations in Alghanim Industries. We are honored to have a team of insightful professionals who are aware of the company’s business needs and are proficient in delivering quality work.” The award event provided a platform for legal teams in companies across the Middle East to network, exchange experiences and best practices, and discuss the trends and challenges in the industry.

For 30 years, The Legal 500 has been analyzing the capabilities of law firms across the world. The GC Powerlist publications turn attention to influential in-house lawyers in global business, recognizing those corporate counsel who are driving the legal business forward. The Legal 500 teams of experienced researchers canvassed opinions from law firm partners and in-house counsel across the Middle East to identify and nominate corporate counsel that have been instrumental in changing or forming opinions within their company or industry, developing brilliant technical solutions to complex issues, creating innovative structures to ensure that the in-house function is driving the business forward, or providing a business working model that other corporate counsel should follow.