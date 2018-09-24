Alghanim Industries employees donate to Kerala Relief Fund

KUWAIT: Employees of Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately owned companies in the region, concluded a donation campaign to support victims of the recent Kerala floods. The collected funds were donated to contribute to the efforts towards rebuilding homes and facilities in the devastated South Indian state.

The company’s internal donations campaign lasted over two weeks, giving employees the options of donating directly from their salaries or in cash, in special boxes distributed around Alghanim Industries offices across Kuwait. Additionally, Alghanim Industries operations in India participated in the campaign; employees at the company’s Kirby and Rockwell factories and offices came together in support of the cause.

In a statement to the press, Kutayba Y Alghanim, Chairman of Alghanim Industries said: “I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to those affected by the tragic floods in Kerala. Many have lost their homes and some have lost their lives. Our organization, Alghanim Industries, launched an employee donation drive to support the people of Kerala and help them rebuild their lives. We were heartened by the empathy and compassion shown by our employees, who have contributed to these efforts. Giving to those in need is an inherent trait within Kuwaiti society and I am pleased that our company can play a role in our nation’s long heritage of giving back.”

“In solidarity, our company will be matching the amount donated by our employees and contribute to the relief efforts in the friendly state of India,” he added. Described as the worst flooding to hit Kerala in more than a century, the heavy downpour in August killed more than 370 people and displaced over 1,000,000. The floods waters destroyed homes, dams, bridges, and roads, forcing people into relief camps.

Throughout its operations around the world, Alghanim Industries is committed to its belief in giving back to the community as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy. Its long-term local and regional partners include the Kuwait Red Crescent and the United Nations Higher Commission for Refugees. Alghanim Industries previously held employee donation campaigns to support victims of the Nepal earthquake in 2015, and to aid the victims of Typhoon Haiyan which struck the Philippines in 2013.