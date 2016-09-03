Alghanim Industries contributes towards children’s education in Kuwait – As part of KRCS ‘Give Them a Chance’ campaign

KUWAIT: Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately owned companies in the region, announced its support for the ‘Give Them a Chance’ campaign that was launched by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS). The campaign aims to provide quality education opportunities to all non-Kuwaiti children living within the country whose families are not able to afford paying school fees.

The number of children whose families cannot afford to pay for their tuition and have applied for assistance has reached 13,000 children. All of these children belong to non-Kuwaiti families living in Kuwait, many of whom are facing financial hardships and lack access to a key contributing factor towards a healthy and successful future: education.

Commenting on the campaign, Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Dr Hilal Al Sayer said: “When we launched this campaign for the first time last year, we were able to help 562 students partially pay for their school fees. We hope that we will be able to cover the costs for all applicants this year with the help of the private sector and individual donors. I would like to thank Alghanim Industries and its Chairman, Kutayba Alghanim, for their generous donation and for working with us to make this a successful campaign just as they have supported us in numerous other campaigns in the past.”

Speaking about the partnership, Chairman of Alghanim Industries, Kutayba Yusuf Alghanim said: “One of the things that brings pride and joy to Kuwait is the willingness of its people to help those who are in need. The fact that this campaign contributes towards the education of future generations brings me great pleasure and reassures me about the future of this country. When we talk about spending money on education, we are actually talking about investing in future generations, and that is why we at Alghanim Industries always strive to support education and educational campaigns. Such initiatives are not new to Kuwait, and they are especially not new to the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, an organization that has always been at the forefront of putting together such campaigns, and we are honored to have worked with them on multiple charity drives.”

Alghanim Industries is committed to its strategy of giving back to the community by empowering underprivileged people, supporting education and encouraging entrepreneurship as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program. Last year, the company was named ‘Diamond Partner’ by Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KCRS) in recognition of its efforts to support KRCS by facilitating treatment for needy patients in Kuwait, and by helping Nurture and Educate Students Today (NEST), which aims to raise awareness and support education of underprivileged children, both locally and internationally. The company also covered the expenses of restoring houses for the Children’s Home – an orphanage launched by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s Social Welfare Sector for all orphans in Kuwait.