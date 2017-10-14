Alghanim Industries announces Strategic Sponsorship of Tmkeen

KUWAIT: Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately owned companies in the region, announced its strategic sponsorship of the 6th annual Tmkeen Youth Symposium, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on 23 to 25 October 2017. Registration for this year’s conference is expected to open on 15 October.

The organizers of the event held a press conference that was attended by the company sponsors, during which the guest speakers of the event were formally announced. The speakers include Patrick Pichette, former Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Google Inc.; Mike Tattersfield, Chairman of Caribou Coffee; Sam Chamberlain, Chief Operating Officer of Five Guys Group; Simon Ainslie, former Global Vice President at Nokia; and Victoria Grace, Founding Partner and CEO of Colle Capital – USA.

Commenting on their strategic sponsorship, Head of Corporate Communications at Alghanim Industries, Abdullateef Abdulaziz Al-Sharikh, said: “We are excited to sponsor the Tmkeen Youth Symposium. Tmkeen’s vision and commitment to youth has been exemplary. Through their annual conference and their various initiatives, Tmkeen has hosted some of the most inspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe.”

He added: “At Alghanim Industries, we view the support of initiatives such as these as our natural role, as well as a social and national responsibility. We strive to continuously support our youth and facilitate learning opportunities that enable them to own their future success and become active contributors to developing the economy. We look forward to this year’s insightful conference.”

Chairman of the Tmkeen conference, Ali Al-Ibrahim, said: “This marks our second partnership with Alghanim Industries, a company that shares our same passion for youth entrepreneurship and for creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem in our nation.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Alghanim Industries, and its CEO, Omar Kutayba Alghanim, who has been an avid supporter of our initiatives. Tmkeen works hand in hand with Kuwait’s private sector – which has been a key factor in our success and longevity. We look to continue our cooperation and partnership with Alghanim Industries in the years to come.”

This initiative comes as part of Alghanim Industries’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, which is committed to giving back to the community, supporting education and encouraging entrepreneurship.