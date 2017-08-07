Algeria reiterates support to Amir’s Gulf efforts

KUWAIT: Algeria has reaffirmed support to the ongoing mediation efforts led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to end the Gulf crisis. During a meeting with His Highness the Amir yesterday, the visiting Algerian Foreign Minister Abdulqader Musahel said he delivered a “strong message” on Algeria’s support to Kuwait’s efforts to “reunite the brothers in the GCC.” It is a message of backing to His Highness the Amir’s initiative, Musahel said, noting that the Algerians are optimistic about Sheikh Sabah’s success in the mission thanks to his experience and sagacity, as “a man of peace.”

“(Arabs) are now in more dire need than ever to reunite and cooperate,” amid the crises in Syria, Libya, Iraq and Yemen, “to speak in one voice and defend our interests, as we own the will and the capabilities to solve our problems on our own, no need for foreign interference,” he said in a press statement. He stressed that Algeria and Kuwait share a policy of refraining from interfering in others’ affairs, as “we accept no interference in ours.”

Meanwhile, Musahel said he had handed His Highness the Amir a letter from President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, on bilateral ties the latest regional and international developments. The Algerian chief diplomat noted that he benefited a lot from His Highness the Amir’s analysis, either on the distinguished bilateral ties or the developments on the Arab scene.

He said that he also reiterated Algeria’s readiness to “deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation” and to carry on with consultations on issues of common concern, both on the events in the Arab region or on the threats to the two countries’ peace and security, with violent extremism and terrorism on top.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, in presence of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The meeting was attended by Director of His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Sheikha Etemad Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister and Office Director for the First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Ambassador Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Arab World Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani.

On Sunday, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and his Algerian counterpart discussed means of enhancing bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments on both regional and international arenas. The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister’s Office Ambassador Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocols Ambassador Dhari Al-Ajran, Assistant Foreign Minister for Deputy Foreign Minister’s office Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Arab World Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani and a number of senior officials at the ministry. – KUNA