Alarming increase in cars, traffic as schools reopen

KUWAIT: The Chairman of Kuwait Society for Traffic Safety and member of the Supreme Traffic Council, Dr Bader Al-Matar stressed the importance of setting a special plan to limit traffic congestions due to the beginning of the new school year commencement of the alarming increase in the number of vehicles on the roads.

Al-Matar stressed that traffic police need to have full control over various roads and intersections. He also urged both citizens and expats to respect traffic laws, regulations and general safety manners on the road.

Furthermore, Al- Matar underlined that the problem would not be solved unless mass transport means were used for both students and other passengers. He also urged public transport companies to increase the level of comfort and recreation on their buses to encourage more citizens to use them.