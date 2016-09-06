Al-Sayer Medical Company participates in PADA 1st exhibition for HPC

KUWAIT: Al-Sayer Medical Company, one of the Al-Sayer Group Holding Companies as a part of their responsibility in supporting the community in general specially people with disability, participated in Public Authority for Disabled (PADA) 1st exhibition for Hospital Patient Care (HPC) recently held at Kuwait Disabled Sports Club.

The event was attended by Sheikha Al-Abdallah Al-Sabah, Honorary President of the Kuwait disabled Sports Club, Shafi Al-Hajeri Chairman of the KDSC, Dr Tareq Al-Shatti Director General of Kuwait’s Public Authority for the Disabled and Assistant Undersecretaries.

The exhibition facilitated the display of different types of equipment from several companies in the medical sector. Al-Sayer Medical Company showcased advanced products from their globally renowned brands Invacare, Thera Trainer, Kuschall.

According to Dr Hossam Afify General Manager Al-Sayer Medical Company “We thank authorities of the Public Authority for Disabled for offering us this great opportunity. Al Sayer Medical Company’s mission is to improve and transform people’s lives by assisting healthcare service providers with the most advanced and reliable medical technologies that ease pain, restore health, and cure illness. In this regard we have taken big step forward through LifeCare our premium healthcare outlet.”

Al-Sayer LifeCare, located at Dajeej Farwaniya and Kuwait Disabled Sports Club Hawally, brings “A to Z” of latest health and wellness products meeting your family’s medical needs under one roof. Through LifeCare, Al-Sayer Medical Company renews its commitment and support towards customers to meet their medical needs to ensure an independent living.

With wide range of choices from world class products to prevent, cure and treat at the LifeCare showroom, customers will find effective solutions to meet the medical needs through several products from globally renowned brands.