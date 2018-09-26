Al Sayer holds ‘Read & Save Lives’ book reading marathon at Aafaq

In association with Patients Helping Fund Society and Aafaq Bookstore

KUWAIT: Inspired by values of social commitment, Al Sayer Holding held a book reading marathon in association with Patients Helping Fund Society and Aafaq Bookstore. The “Read & Save Lives” reading marathon campaign connected people and community towards reading books, and moreover to express their empathy through supporting patients suffering with chronic kidney disease who are undergoing dialysis.

For every 10 pages read by the participants Al Sayer Holding donated 1 Kuwait Dinar to offer a financial support to deserving patients for managing its high cost. Meanwhile Aafaq Bookstore facilitated the place and allocated 10% of the days book sales to the Patients Helping Fund Society. The event which was held previous Saturday between 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM witnessed 137 participants who collectively read 7400 pages.

Many authors and influential figures from the Kuwait society joined to support this noble cause including Jamal Al-Fouzan Chairman of Patients Helping Fund Society, Hessa Al-Hashash International Trainer Human Development, Manayer Al-Awwad Author, Faisal Hmuod Al-Shammari Kuwait Radio Announcer, Ahmad El-Issawi Deputy Group Manager Toyota Group Service Division.

“The positive spirit among the community is overwhelming. Such marathon is part of our sustainable efforts to develop reading and educational habits, at the same time to bring community to act towards critical issues that require their attention and moral support. At Al Sayer wear keen to associate with the like-minded partners to develop &execute effective social care” said Shibu Mohamed Manager CSR at Al Sayer Holding.

Hamad Al-Shammari Deputy General Manager of Aafaq Bookstore mentioned “We are glad to work on this program for key benefits, encouraging people to dedicate time out of busy schedule to read and support the society. The initiative is also an attempt to recapture the reading habits specially among youth, towards building an intellectual community with competitive skills.”

According to Khaled Al-Hendy Director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Patients Helping Fund Society “We saw people from various age and gender category visiting on their weekends to support other fellow human beings. Such empathy shows the great culture and community bond Kuwait promote. We are glad for the support from Kuwait community and our partners Al Sayer Holding and Aafaq Bookstore to make this experience most rewarding”.