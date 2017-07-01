Al-Saad Foundation signs agreement with UNESCO

KUWAIT: Al-Saad Foundation for Knowledge and Scientific Research said that it signed an agreement of cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for sustained development and woman empowerment. Foundation president Sheikha Fadiya Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah said the agreement was made per the rules and instructions related to UNESCO’s relations with similar organizations that were approved by the organization’s general assembly in 1991.

She further indicated that UNESCO’s acceptance to sign the cooperation agreement came due to the clear link between the foundation’s activities with the current programs and priorities, particularly in the educational field for sustainable development and women in the field of science.

Furthermore, she said that the foundation is a private body that complements the role of various entities responsible for supporting the principle of education and development for the service of the Kuwait society, through boosting the participation responsibility and seeking international partnership with experienced establishments in this field.

Sheikha Fadiya said the goal of cooperation with various concerned authorities is to raise the local cadres’ efficiency and meet national needs, adding that the private sector must have a role in active contribution to the service of the Kuwait society. Moreover, she hoped to form a Kuwaiti national team that has distinguished programs and experience, so that it can contribute to deepen and develop scientific exchange in the educational, professional and educational fields.