Al-Rai sheep market readies for Eid Al-Adha

KUWAIT: Eid Al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice), one of the holiest celebrations in the Islamic calendar, is round the corner. Traditionally, sheep are slaughtered and the meat is distributed to friends and family and the needy. A couple of weeks before Eid, the sheep market in Al-Rai turns into a thriving marketplace for sacrificial sheep.

Yesterday, Kuwait Times witnessed the place being prepared for the arrival of truckloads of sheep. According to workers in the area, sheep from various countries are now in Kuwait, and are currently kept at various farms and holding areas. “Yes, the sheep are in Kuwait now, but we need to prepare the place to make it more organized. Also, we have built shaded areas for them,” said one of the traders.

Prices are traditionally higher compared to the rest of the year, where prices range from KD 50 to KD 120 depending on the type of sheep. Local sheep are the most expensive, a vendor told Kuwait Times. The reason is that they are not fed chemically-modified fodder. “We have a lot of stock from Australia, so maybe this is why Australian lamb is cheaper. It also depends on supply and demand. The prices will be clear in the next three-four days when we open the sheep market,” he added.

By Ben Garcia