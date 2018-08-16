‘Al-Haris Al-Khafeer’ joint military exercise concludes

Featuring forces from police, military, national guard, American troops

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KUWAIT: A military exercise joining forces from the police, military and national guard in addition to American troops concluded yesterday. The ‘Al-Haris Al-Khafeer’ (Invincible Sentry) exercise included drills on how to handle cross border terrorism. It took place at the Special Forces Theater in the presence of the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Special Security Maj Gen Shukri Al-Najjar. The exercise had joint response scenarios and coordination tactics against terrorism in addition to improving the means of dealing jointly with rumors threatening regional security.

Approximately 400 US military personnel joined 362 Kuwaiti security forces for Invincible Sentry 2018 (IS 18), a crisis response exercise conducted by US Central Command, in coordination with other US government agencies and the Government of Kuwait, the US Embassy said in a statement yesterday.

The scenario focused on bilateral coordination and response to a transitional terrorism threat. “The exercise was a unique opportunity to allow participating forces to train together and pursue ways to better address common threats to regional security at the operational level,” the embassy said.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun