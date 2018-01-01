Al-Bashir thanks Kuwait for lifting US sanctions

KHARTOUM: Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir on Sunday expressed anew gratitude for Kuwait’s diplomatic role for lifting US sanctions on his nation. The curbs were lifted after the world acknowledged that Sudan “constituted a prime base for fighting terrorism,” said Bashir in a speech marking the independence anniversary. He thanked Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Arab Maghreb states for supporting African states, namely his nation.

Washington during era of ex-president Barack Obama partially lifted sanctions, slapped on Khartoum 20 years ago. The former US president, Bill Clinton, signed in 1997 an executive order barring any trade or transactions between US firms or individuals and Sudan.

Sudan in its foreign policy has remained committed to the international partnership for beefing up regional and international security and peace, combating terrorism, money laundering and human trafficking, he said. On Yemen, he affirmed that Sudan’s participation in the operation for resorting legitimacy is in line with its adherence to renouncing terrorism and aggression. Bashir re-affirmed support for the Palestinian cause and rejecting the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people. – KUNA