Airport management issues statement on staff member’s assault

KUWAIT: The management of Incheon International Airport – Kuwait International Airport (T4) said in an explanatory statement in response to what was published in some local newspapers and social media sites about the sexual assault of a South Korean security staff, as she was sexually assaulted by a Ministry of Interior ‘s staff in Terminal 4, but her colleagues saved her after hearing her screaming. Incheon International Airport – T4 would like to clarify that the female security staff was not ‘raped’ as claimed in some local media, but was subjected to an ‘attempted rape.’ Using such word as ‘rape’ is a false allegation and has no grounds, it stressed. The above mentioned Ministry of Interior ‘s staff was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution for the necessary action.