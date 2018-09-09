Air conditioning issues completed, work normal in schools: Minister

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Hamid Al-Azmi said yesterday that following the measures taken by the ministry during the past few days to deal with the failure of the air conditioners in some schools, most of the major problems have been completed and work in all schools is back to normal.

On the sidelines of an inspection tour between a number of public education schools in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Hawalli educational zones, the minister told reporters that 900 air conditioning units would be distributed to educational districts. Two hundred units were distributed to Ahmadi educational schools, 200 to Hawally educational area, 200 to Mubarak Al-Kabeer educational area, 100 to Al-Jahra educational area, 100 to the Capital educational area and 100 to Farwaniya educational area, he explained.

Minister Azmi stressed that the ministry is keen to provide more air conditioning units to the educational areas if necessary, indicating simultaneously that work is underway in full swing to solve all the problems that faced the start of the academic year as soon as possible. The minster stressed his keenness to preserve the safety of students, members of the educational body and the administrative body and to use all available means to ensure their comfort and provide the appropriate atmosphere during the school day.

In his congratulations to the members of the educational and administrative bodies and parents on start of the new school year and regular school attendance in all grades with the start of the secondary school students, he praised the efforts of the members of the educational and administrative staff in schools as well as educational areas. Minister Azmi started inspection tour of several schools since early morning hours, accompanied by Assistant Undersecretary of Educational and Planning Facilities Yasin Al-Yasin and a number of ministry officials. – KUNA