Aid for Mexico earthquake victims

KUWAIT: The Mexican embassy in Kuwait released the following statement yesterday, urging people to continue donating for victims of the earthquake that hit the North American country last week:

Regarding the earthquake that occurred in Mexico on September 19, 2017 and following the demonstrations of support and affection of those who have expressed their desire to help, listed below are different ways to make donations:

1. Cash donations can be made through the Mexican Red Cross website (https://cruzrojadonaciones. org). The steps are as follows:

a.Enter the website and follow the on-screen instructions to create an account.

b. The credit card data is captured through a PayPal account (the amount is in

Mexican pesos MXN) and select “SISMO 19/09/17”

c. The website confirms that the transaction was successful and allows the issuance of a receipt.

2. In kind donations can be made through global companies such as Amazon at https://www.amazon.com.mx/. The steps are as follows:

a. Enter the website and select “Fuerza Mexico. Donar y ayudar nos une”.

b. Choose the option “Cruz Roja Mexicana”. There you will find a “wishlist” that is updated in real time according to the needs of the Mexican Red Cross (Cruz Roja Mexicana), as well as instructions on how to make the donation step by step.

3. As the next phase will focus on the efforts for reconstruction, the private sector created the “FUERZA MEXICO” trust, in which leaders from the main business chambers will participate to accompany the reconstruction actions in the states that were affected by recent earthquakes. In this regard, data are sent for international transfers:

Account Number Mexican Pesos: 012180001109759075 or

Account Number USD: 012180001109759156

For both bank accounts:

Account Name: NACIONAL FINANCIERA SNC COMO FlO DEL F 80755

FUERZA MEXICO Swift: BCMRMXMM Bank: BBVA Bancomer Branch: 0095

Address: Av. Paseo de Ia Reforma N. 510 Col. Juarez, CP 06600

4. Donations may also be made through the Kuwait Red Crescent Society https://donation.krcs.org.kw

The Embassy thank you in advance for your participation and remains attentive to any questions or comments on the matter.