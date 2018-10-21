Ahmadi house evacuated after fire

KUWAIT: Fire broke out in an Ahmadi house, prompting Ahmadi and Fahaheel fire stations to respond. The fire was on the second floor of a four-story building, which was evacuated as the fire was put out. Firemen found the second and third floors were used by bachelors and many safety violations were found. Meanwhile, the fire department said a fire engulfed four vehicles parked in a sandy open area in Fahaheel, prompting Fahaheel center to respond and put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Absent investigators

The interior ministry’s relations and security information department commented on a video that went viral on social media and showed the absence of investigators at the forensics department in Dajeej during the weekend. It rebutted the allegations mentioned in the clip, explaining that work at the department on Friday and Saturday is on the basis of the “on duty” system, where an investigator will be available in every investigation department at police stations. It said when asked about the death mentioned in the clip, it was found to be the result of a vehicle that flipped over in Mutlaa, and Jahra police station investigator went to the scene. Meanwhile, the second case was a natural death of a citizen in Ishhelia in Farwaniya governorate, and it was registered at the investigation department after a call was received. The investigation department urged citizens and expat to call the hotline 25730551 if no investigators are available.

Grave violations

The traffic specialized training center gave a lecture on Saturday to detainees on grave traffic violations in the presence of Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh, who spoke about the dangers of committing traffic violations, adding that the aim is to safeguard lives of road users. He said the idea of community service will be studied so that violators will be made to perform social services in areas to be determined later in order to shorten the period of impounding the vehicle. Meanwhile head of the trauma surgery department at Al-Razi Hospital Dr Omar Mandani spoke about many accidents resulting from violations and not respecting laws. He said injuries may result in permanent or temporary disability or death.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun