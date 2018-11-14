Ahmadi Governor supervises operations

KUWAIT: Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah personally supervised operations of the governorate’s emergency committee team which comprises of members from specialized bodies in the governorate. The governor conducted a field tour in several areas to oversee operations dealing with the weather conditions. The governor urged the public to ignore rumors, especially those circulated on social media, and obtain correct information from trusted sources.