Ahli United Bank staff distribute gifts to pilgrims at the airport

KUWAIT: With the arrival of the Hajj season, and as part of Ahli United Bank’s (AUB) social contribution – catering a broad section of society, the Bank announced that staff members have volunteered to bid farewell to pilgrims travelling to the holy land of Makkah at Kuwait International Airport with the distribution of gifts to more than 300 travelers.

This humanitarian initiative is a core part of AUB’s social responsibility program, which caters for social and religious celebrations – namely Hajj, a time of faith and spirituality.

The pilgrims expressed their gratitude and appreciation towards AUB’s initiative that included the gifting of useful items needed during their Hajj journey. The Bank has been at the forefront of such endeavors which reaffirms its leadership social position, and deep roots across Kuwaiti society.

AUB wishes all pilgrims a peaceful and safe journey. For more information on the services and products AUB provides, customers are invited to visit any of the Bank’s branches or to call its telebanking service ‘Hayakum’ on 1812000. Customers can also log on to the Bank’s bilingual website at www.ahliunited.com.kw