Agreement signed to provide ACK students with training on renewable energy technology

KUWAIT: The National Technology Enterprises Company (NTEC), owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) yesterday. The joint cooperation is in the academic field, and through which training will be provided for ACK students to meet the needs of the local and international markets in the fields of renewable energy technology, energy efficiency, environment and sustainable development.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Abdullah A Al-Mutairi, CEO of EnerTech Holding Company and Professor Dr Essam Zaabalawi, President of ACK. The agreement will help ACK graduates to work in the energy and development market through a range of programs. The signing ceremony was held at ACK headquarters. The cooperation agreement comes as part of NTEC’s operational plan to contribute to the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to diversify energy sources and use alternative energy to generate 15 percent of the country’s total energy in 2030, in addition to achieving the goals of the ‘New Kuwait 2035′ vision.

The agreement is intended to reflect the present understanding resulting from the discussions the parties have had in their negotiations about the terms and conditions of the proposed cooperation as to study and develop joint training curriculums, to exchange or assign personnel for collaborative training, projects or sharing experience, and to develop joint projects and trainings aimed at providing advanced technical support and services to local and regional industries. The agreement is also intended to transfer and exchange science and technology-related information, to exchange or share facilities and equipment for collaborative or independent research and trainings based on the policies of both parties, to organize or co-sponsor symposia, conferences, forums, seminars, workshops and training courses upon mutual interests, to extend invitations for attending scholarly and technical meetings as well as national and international conferences, and to provide opportunities for ACK students to obtain field training and internship at NTEC’s or its subsidiaries’ premises as part of their graduation requirements.

By Faten Omar