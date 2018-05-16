Agreement reached for ‘gradual transfer’ of domestic help department

Trade union accuses manpower authority of manipulation

KUWAIT: Director General of the Interior Ministry’s Directorate General of Residency Affairs Maj Gen Talal Maarafi chaired a meeting yesterday with representatives of the Public Authority for Manpower to start the process of transferring the domestic help department from the ministry to the authority. An agreement was reached during the meeting to make the transfer gradual to help present home services and to ease obstacles for citizens. This agreement goes in line with statements made earlier by Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh, who indicated that the transitional process would take some time before it is completed.

Manipulation

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Trade Union Federation’s (KTUF) Secretary General Awadh Shoqair accused “some parties within the Public Authority for Manpower of manipulating with union activities despite repeated warnings to stop interfering and respecting the union’s bylaws and regulations.” Shoqair added that the KTUF’s lawful board of directors that was elected on March 20, 2017 is the only representative of workers in Kuwait, and thus it holds the manpower authority responsible for not cancelling the accreditation of the annulled board.

Foul fish

Ahmadi food and nutrition inspectors confiscated and destroyed 22.5 kilograms of foul fish, filed three citations and issued 10 warning notices during an inspection tour at Ahmadi fish market, said the authority’s acting public relations and media manager Mohammed Jeraq.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and Hanan Al-Saadoun