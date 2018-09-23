Agility Public Warehouses forced to evict by PAI

KUWAIT: Agility Public Warehouses Company was recently notified to evict their warehouses after its lease contract made on November, 29, 1998 expired. The warehouses are located in Southern Amgharah and cover over 1.057 million square meters. The notification was made upon an administrative resolution made by PAI director on September 9, 2018 and had the company evict the site and hand over all legal documents and contracts signed within one week from the notification date in order to avoid daily fines mentioned in the contract or any further legal actions.

Notably, PAI had contacted Agility on June 27, 2018 and requested them to hand over all documents, contracts and plans related to the site because the contract signed with it was near expiry. PAI then sent another letter on July 1st, 2018 requesting the same on the contract expiry, which was later officially published in the official gazette urging all those contracting with the company to stop dealing with them before officially warning the company on July 19. — (Al-Qabas)