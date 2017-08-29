Adha offers at Kuwait Towers

KUWAIT: The Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) extends its heartiest congratulations to all citizens and residents on the upcoming Eid Al-Adha. Within TEC’s preparations for the holiday, it shares that the Kuwait Towers will be open to all visitors during Eid Al Adha, providing an exclusive sea-view of the country’s coastline.

The iconic landmark will be open from 8 am until midnight – serving breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets for diners to enjoy throughout the day. Jarrah Jassim Al-Omani, Acting Manager, said the Kuwait Towers is looking forward to receiving guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets that are prepared by the best chefs for special prices.

Al-Omani explained that the breakfast buffet will cost KD 7.5 for adults and KD 5 for children excluding beverages; while lunch and dinner buffets will cost KD 14 for adults and KD 8 for children aging 4-9 excluding beverages. He added that all meals will provide diners with free access to the upper viewing sphere.