Adasa Festival 2 kicks off

KUWAIT: The Ministry of State for Youth Affairs late Thursday inaugurated the Adasa Festival 2 for audio and visual arts. The event, which coincides with the celebrations of the Kuwaiti Youth Day, aims to promote arts among youth through showcasing and celebrating the production of Kuwaiti young artists. Addressing the festival, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Youth Affairs Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah stressed that the country’s key role in supporting Kuwaiti youth who make up 72 percent of the total population.

The ministry seeks to build the capacity and harness the skills of national youths to increase their contributions to the state building and the society development, she added. For this purpose, the ministry is keen on working out strategies and launching initiatives and programs to help and empower youth, she noted.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. The three-day festival features a slew of activities such as concerts, art galleries, film screening, lectures and workshops. – KUNA