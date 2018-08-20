Activities people can enjoy during Eid Al-Adha break

KUWAIT: For those who are not travelling during the Eid Al-Adha break, here are some activities they can enjoy doing during the holidays.

360 Mall

Enjoy beautiful live music at 360 Mall. People can enjoy summer jazz, a live music show by The Juke. Experience jazz and blues in the main atrium on Aug 22 to 24 from 2 pm to 11 pm, lounge and soul at the food lounge from Aug 22 to 31 from 6 pm to 10 pm and other surprises during the second, third and fourth days of Eid.

Kout Mall

In celebration of Eid Al-Adha, Kout mall has the most colorful event of the season! ‘KolorFest’ will be held from Aug 21 to 24 from 4 pm to 10 pm in Al-Kout Mall. The show includes an aerialist cube show, hula-hoop show, speed painting show, rainbow show, and paper blast game.

Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre

Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre will present a concert, an unprecedented experience in contemporary Arabic music, with musical ensembles without microphones, either for singers or instrument players – an experience that requires a special method of performance to deliver the idea and the music successfully with minimal barriers.

In this concert, the audience will listen to a collection of classical Arabic songs and melodies, written by leading composers including Sayed Darwish, Mohamed Al-Qasabgi, Riad Al-Sunbati, Mohamed Abdel Wahab and Zakaria Ahmad. Their songs will be presented by the talented voices of Iman Baqi and Tarek Bashir.

Al-Hamra Tower and Luxury Center

Al-Hamra Tower has invited people to attend the Ghasaq art exhibition from Aug 20 to 30 on the ground Floor. It also offers half-price tickets to Equalizer 2 and Christopher Robin with Eidyat Al-Hamra. People can visit the Grand Cinema box office at Al-Hamra Luxury Center and book their tickets.

By Faten Omar