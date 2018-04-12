Acting PM visits Camp Arifjan

KUWAIT: Acting Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah yesterday visited the US Army’s Camp Arifjan in southern Kuwait. The visit aims to enhance cooperation and military coordination between the US and Kuwaiti armies in training and operational fields, said the defense ministry’s directorate of moral guidance and public relations in a statement.

Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah was received at the camp by US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman, Commanding General of Theater Sustainment Command Maj Gen Donnie Walker and Chief of the Office of Military Cooperation Brig Gen San Clemente. The visit came upon the invitation of the US envoy. – KUNA