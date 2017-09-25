Acting PM briefs ministers about external missions

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held its regular weekly session at Seif Palace yesterday, under chairmanship of the Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Following the session, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah stated that Sheikh Sabah Khaled briefed the officials about his latest visit to Turkey where he partook in a Kuwaiti delegation headed by His Highness the Prime Minster. The mission to Turkey tackled cooperation in the economic and investment domains, he said, also noting that the talks with the Turkish leaders dealt with means of bolstering international peace and security.

UN General Assembly

Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled addressed his fellow executives about his participation in a recent mission, headed by His Highness the Premier, participating in the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York. During the session, His Highness the Premier called for bolstering global security and stability and combating terrorism. He also spoke about the coordination meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held on sidelines of the UNGA session, addressing peace and security in Arab and Islamic nations.

Moreover, he shed light on his participation in the latest Arab ministerial meeting, discussing the Palestinian cause and other regional issues and his partaking in a meeting by the international coalition for combating the IS terrorist group.

The ministers examined a recommendation by the economic affairs committee regarding custom facilities, where the ministers tasked the General Directorate for Customs to minimize procedures for entry of imported products. They studied another recommendation on Touristic Enterprises Company’s seaside projects. They decided to form a special panel to tackle any snags obstructing execution of the ventures.

Mexico’s earthquake

Meanwhile, the Cabinet expressed condolences to the United Mexican States on the recent earthquake the rumbled across the nation claiming scores of deaths. The Cabinet expressed heartfelt condolences to the Mexican president, government, people and families of the victims. Also, the Cabinet mourned the demise of Hamad Mubarak Al-Ayyar, a lawmaker and ex-minister who passed away recently. The ministers recalled his sincere efforts at various levels for serving Kuwait and prayed for his blessed soul. – KUNA