Acting Deputy FM, US envoy discuss cooperation

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah held talks yesterday with the US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman. The crux of discussions revolved around strategies to take ties between Kuwait and the US to new levels, in addition to other matters including issues of mutual concern.

Separately, the Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Sabah held talks with Canada’s Ambassador to Kuwait Martine Moreau, along with a delegation accompanying her. The discussions centered on issues of mutual interest, read a statement by the Kuwaiti defense ministry.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah held talks with the chief of the National Jordanian Defense College Brigadier General Nasser Al-Mehairat. The discussions revolved around issues of mutual concern, particularly, military matters, read a statement by the Kuwaiti defense ministry. – KUNA